San Diego, CA

Valentine’s Film Festival showcases TFM students’ best short films

By Marian Cuevas
Daily Aztec
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School of Theater, Music and Film’s Valentine’s Film Festival premiered online on Friday, Feb. 11. The ticketed event had a total running time of slightly over an hour, and included 10 short films produced by various student filmmakers at San Diego State. The shorts included in...

Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival goes virtual for 2022

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Dam Short Film Festival, traditionally held in Boulder City each February, is once again being held virtually. The Dam Short Film Festival runs from Feb. 10-14. There are 23 programs in total. Tickets are available for individual films and passes are available to see them all.
BOULDER CITY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Dam Short Film Festival underway for 18th year

It's an exciting weekend for film lovers in Las Vegas — and beyond. Nearly 150 short films are available to watch on-demand through Monday as the annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City. Just like last year, it's gone virtual. So you can watch from anywhere in the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CultureMap Houston

Inspiring Houston film, art, and music festival showcasing triumph over disability celebrates 10 years

For 10 years, the ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival, has promoted inclusivity and celebrated the lives, stories, and talents of people with disabilities. Last weekend, the tenth-anniversary festivities kicked off with the ReelArt festival opening at Sabine Street Studios. (There will also be a ReelArt Crawl at Meek Studio & Gallery on Thursday, February 10.)
HOUSTON, TX
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Banff Mountain Film Festival highlights the best outdoor adventuring

Fairbanksans can experience the excitement, joy and sometimes terror of extreme outdoor sports and explorations from the comfort of their seats this weekend during the Banff film festival. Nanook Recreation and Outdoor Adventures are hosting a screening of the 2022 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival on Sunday at the University...
FAIRBANKS, AK
North Country Public Radio

Preview: Snowtown Film Festival

Dozens of independent films, some produced here in the North Country, will be shown during the 8th annual Snowtown Film Festival. It starts on Saturday the 19th and continues through Sunday the 27th. Todd MoePreview: Snowtown Film Festival. Organizer Kylie Peck says for this year's virtual event, a panel of...
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

Inside New Jersey Film Festival’s 40th Anniversary and A Day of Wonderful Short Films from Around the World

The New Jersey Film Festival, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is one of the longest running film festivals in the region. Its spring festival has screenings on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from now through February 20. Due to COVID-19, the festival is presenting virtual screenings with films available for 24 hours on their screening date.
MOVIES
yr.media

Anti-Valentine’s Day Films

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. If you’re looking for an excuse to never date, Jordan Peele’s psychological thriller “Get Out” is a pretty good one. The film follows the plight of Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) as he meets the parents of his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), for the first time. As a Black man, Chris worries that Rose’s white parents might be hostile towards him, even when she reassures him they won’t. At first, there seems to be no cause for concern — all is well, if somewhat awkward. As Chris spends more time in their family home, however, things get really f****** weird — and really f****** white. One garden party later, Chris makes a discovery so shocking and sinister, you might be turned off from dating apps forever. “Get Out” serves as a microscope into 21st-century racism, with Peele flipping tropes of white saviors, neoliberals and third-time Obama voters on their heads. At its core, though, “Get Out” reveals that some of the worst betrayals come from those you love the most.
MOVIES
Deadline

What’s It Like At The Berlin Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. What’s it like on the ground on the eve of the Berlin Film Festival? Quieter. “Much quieter,” in the words of the receptionist at my hotel. A walk around the Berlinale Palast festival center this morning confirmed that assessment. The streets and hotels are sparse. As expected. The in-person festival and online market officially get underway tomorrow two...
MOVIES
BBC

Lowestoft: Movies wanted for UK's most easterly film festival

Submissions have been opened for what organisers have described as the UK's most easterly film festival. Film makers can contribute their work for the event in Lowestoft, Suffolk, with the screenings due to take place in October. Ness Point in Lowestoft is the most easterly point in Britain, as confirmed...
MOVIES
BBC

Danny MacAskill film part of festival's world tour

One of trials cyclist Danny MacAskill's most daring stunts will be a feature of Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour. The short film, The Slabs, follows MacAskill as he tackles the Dubh Slabs on his home island of Skye. The area of exposed rock in the Cuillin hills has...
WORLD
WIFR

Womanspace hosts Film Festival in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Womanspace of Rockford celebrates female filmmakers by hosting a traveling film festival called LUNAFEST. The festival is dedicated to championing women filmmakers by featuring a program of short films that empower and inspire their audience. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night of...
ROCKFORD, IL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Film Festival's Montecito Award Honoree Announced

Penélope Cruz will be honored with the Montecito Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Cruz will receive the award on Tuesday, March 8 at an in-person conversation about her career leading up to this year’s performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s PARALLEL MOTHERS from Sony Pictures Classic.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Mississippian

Oxford Film Festival showcases rare MLK documentary

In honor of Black History Month, the Oxford Film Festival — in cooperation with the University of Mississippi Division of Diversity and Community Engagement Department — presented a special screening and discussion of “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis” on Thursday at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.
OXFORD, MS
ABC 4

LDS Film Festival provides showcase for family-friendly, faith-based films

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The award-winning documentary from Sidewinder Films, Waterman, is set to open the 2022 LDS Film Festival. Festival owners and co-directors Marshall Moore and Michelle Moore say the festival will be an in-person event this year, running from March 2-5. The Moores also announced that the festival will become the Zion Film Festival as part of its new vision going forward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

