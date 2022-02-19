Police say 2 teens shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating after discovering two 14-year-olds shot to death inside an apartment in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the discovery was made early Friday when officers were called to an apartment complex between Silver City Park and Argentine Middle School.

Arriving officers found two boys inside an apartment who had been shot. Both teens died at the scene.

Police identified them Friday as Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson. Police say they have no suspects in the shooting and are asking the public for any tips leading to an arrest.

