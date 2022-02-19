ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm just did something he hadn’t done in 34 rounds

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The joyous crowd at Riviera Country Club was so pleased when Jon Rahm made his 6-foot par putt on 18 on Friday evening. They erupted when the putt dropped, largely because it had also been awhile since they saw a putt of any consequence...

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week. Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post...
Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Genesis Invitational

There was every reason for Joaquin Niemann to feel confident entering Sunday’s final round of the Genesis Invitational. For starters, the 23-year-old from Chile had picked apart Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles the three previous days, rounds of 63-63-68 giving him the lowest 54-hole score in tournament history (19 under breaking the previous mark of 17 under). Plus, he was three shots clear of his closest chaser, Cameron Young. And that chaser was a rookie making only his 11th career start as a pro on tour and has just two career top-25s to his credit.
Tiger Woods to attend Masters champions dinner, says 'lot has to happen' before a return to the tournament

LOS ANGELES -- Tiger Woods is returning to Augusta National Golf Club in early April for the Masters champions dinner. Woods, a five-time winner of a green jacket, wouldn't say whether he will compete in the Masters -- or even the par-3 tournament -- as he continues to recover from right foot and right leg injuries he suffered in a car wreck outside Los Angeles nearly a year ago.
Tiger Woods
US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
Saudi Golf League: Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will not join the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league after they pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour. The Ryder Cup team-mates join several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in their opposition of the contentious Saudi plans, spearheaded by Greg Norman.
Tiger Woods Names The ‘Little Brother’ He Never Had

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been close friends as well as PGA Tour competitors. Woods and Thomas play together often at home in Florida, and the 15-time major champion has served as a mentor to the 2017 PGA Championship winner. At 46, Woods is considerably older than the 28-year-old Thomas, but he has said he considers the younger golfer his “little brother.”
Justin Thomas says he should have "JUST HIT" embarrassed Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa went on the charge on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational but ultimately came up short of his sixth PGA Tour win. The 25-year-old went lower than anyone else in the top-10 at Riviera on the final day with a 6-under 65 which saw him hole out for eagle twice.
A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoy Final Round: Golf Fans React

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend were able to enjoy the final round of The Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. While Woods was unable to play in his own tournament this year, the 15-time major champion was still able to play host. On Sunday, he and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, made...
PGA Tour legend praises Woods, Rahm and McIlroy for rejecting Saudi Golf League

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has expressed deep pride that Tiger Woods and a number of other golf stars have rejected the Saudi golf league. Couples, a winner of 15 PGA Tour events, tweeted his appreciation for Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa defending the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy blasts Phil Mickelson as two more stars pledge loyalty to PGA Tour

Sunday was not the best day for the nascent Saudi-backed golf league - or for Phil Mickelson, the most prominent player linked to it. While Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau dealt blows to the league's hopes for more star power by pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy used remarkably blunt language to castigate Mickelson for his involvement.
Pro had a chance to win — and four-putted. His response was great.

If you must know how Michael Gellerman’s Sunday went, just listen to the couple hundred folks stationed around the 18th green at Lakewood National. And if you don’t know who Gellerman is already, just listen to him at 7:25 a.m. the next morning. On Saturday, Gellerman finished the...
Rory McIlroy: After taking down Phil, this Norman dagger was delightful

Rory McIlroy delivered a verbal blow towards Phil Mickelson over his SGL comments he may struggle to get up for a while. Naive. Selfish. Ignorant. Egotistical. These were the words used by McIlroy and the game's elite to describe Mickelson in the wake of his comments over the proposed SGL.
