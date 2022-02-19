Memphis-Lambuth music students get real world experience in jingle writing

One local college program’s students are getting a chance to get experience in the professional world while continuing their program studies.

And at the same time, a local business with one of the more recognizable advertisement jingles is freshening up their tune.

“This is a great opportunity for our students, and I’m really happy with how they’ve jumped into it,” said Jeremy Tubbs, the director of the music and entertainment department at University of Memphis-Lambuth.

Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air and Electric had representatives reach out to Tubbs, and a group of about 10 students and professor Jenna McLean have begun work collaborating on what a different jingle could sound like for the company.

“Writing jingles is so much different from writing songs,” Tubbs said. “There are some writers out there who write jingles, and that’s all they do. And they make a lot of money doing it because they’re really good.

“But it’s a whole different mindset than writing a song because a song writer has a message or story they want to convey or a tune or something that starts the creative process, and then that process can literally go in just about any direction. With a jingle, you’re trying to create something – a rhyme or a phrase that will connect with the audience and sell a product at the same time while accomplishing all that in eight or 10 seconds.”

McLean added that part of the job their tasked with is to build on the current Tim Ferguson jingle, which consumers have been hearing for well more than a decade.

“There’s already an established jingle that we’re building off of,” McLean said. “They’ve got elements of it they want to keep and then we have freedom to work with freshening up other elements of it.

“That’s a challenge, but it’s one that really tests our students’ skills as we work with them.”

Tubbs and McLean were working with the students in the college’s music studio on campus on Thursday. Tubbs strummed his guitar. Another student played the keyboard. Another student had drumsticks and banged them each other to give a beat for Tubbs’ strumming. While another student also put out an accompanying rhythm on the bass guitar.

Tubbs was quick to quench any hope of the jingle emerging from that jam session almost sporadically.

“You sometimes hear stories of songs like ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ that get written in a matter of minutes and become classics, but that hardly ever happens,” Tubbs said. “But we’re doing this to kind of let the creative process begin in each of our minds and see what possible options each of us come up with.”

Bailey Jackson is one of the students, who’s thought about using her talents in song writing and production for commercial purposes.

“I feel like there’s a lot you can do with it, and there’s a big opportunity to really get your work out there during a big event like the Super Bowl, which we just had,” Jackson said. “This is a good way to be a part of that process and see what it’s like.”

