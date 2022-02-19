COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck used in a Jan. 24 theft of frozen food and catalytic converters.

According to the release, suspects used a white-colored Ford F-150 to steal catalytic converters from multiple vehicles parked at a local business. Additionally, the suspect(s) stole frozen food from the business, resulting in a total loss of nearly $20,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle shown in the photo should contact Detective Luntsford at 573-875-1111.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers with information at (573)875-TIPS.

The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office looking for truck used in multiple thefts appeared first on ABC17NEWS .