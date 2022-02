CHESHIRE — Two local business owners have been chosen as recipients of the Women in Business Development Council Equity Match Grant program. The two women, therapists working to address the growing mental health crisis, are also friends. Shawniel Chamanlal and Chanel Myers, both based in Cheshire, received the grants in order to continue offering group-based therapy to those with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Both Chamanlal and Myers received $10,000 grants.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO