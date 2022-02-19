ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokeean Herald celebrates 172nd anniversary with Cherokee County community

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokeean Herald in Rusk celebrated new owners and 172 years with a ribbon-cutting.

John and Penny Hawkins took over the paper at the start of the year.

“We took over the paper January 1st from the previous out-of-state owners. We are thrilled to be able to bring it back to Texas. It’s Texas owned,” said John Hawkins, co-owner of the Cherokeean Herald Paper.

The Hawkins were glad to be able to continue the paper in a world where the print is going extinct. The two plan to publish a weekly newspaper for Cherokee County.

“It’s been around so long it’s a community newspaper but it was important for 172 years now going on 173. John said.

The Cherokeean Herald started in 1850. On Feb. 27th, they will be starting their 173rd edition which will make them the longest-running newspaper in the state of Texas.

“Just like when they came together for the death of Devonte Mumphrey in alto, I think it shows that they support this community,” said Tara Hoot, the Rusk Chamber of Commerce President.

The Cherokee County community showed up to show their support by packing the room.

“It’s very helpful for someone who knows the community, owns the paper, and is promoting the community as a whole,” said State Senator Robert Nichols District 3.

Nichols gave the Hawkins a flag that has flown over the state capital and even former President Jimmy Carter extended his congratulations with the following statement:

“Rosalynn joins me in sending our congratulations to the Cherokeean Herald on its 172nd anniversary. Being the oldest weekly newspaper in Texas, I look forward to continuing to contribute to the culture and economy of our nation for many years to come.”

Former President Jimmy Carter
The event was the first time Jacksonville and the Rusk Chamber of Commerce have come together for an event and everyone in Cherokee County hopes the newspaper continues for years to come.

