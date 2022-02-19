Town of Geneva renews shared services agreement with county, surrounding towns

The town of Geneva has signed a five year extension of its agreement with the county and surrounding communities to share labor and equipment for highway projects.

Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti says the agreement saves everyone involved time and money on road projects.

Venuti says “this type of action is authorized by a county resolution and also a town resolution the town board approved at the town’s organizational meeting. The town benefits greatly by help from county equipment and operators on town projects, and we also assist the county at times.”

Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Mark Venuti below.

