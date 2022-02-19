ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Geneva renews shared services agreement with county, surrounding towns

By Ted Baker
 3 days ago

The town of Geneva has signed a five year extension of its agreement with the county and surrounding communities to share labor and equipment for highway projects.

Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti says the agreement saves everyone involved time and money on road projects.

Venuti says “this type of action is authorized by a county resolution and also a town resolution the town board approved at the town’s organizational meeting. The town benefits greatly by help from county equipment and operators on town projects, and we also assist the county at times.”

Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Mark Venuti below.

Federal funds help City of Auburn, Cayuga County recover from financial woes

The City of Auburn and Cayuga County seem to be recovering from pandemic financial woes due to an infusion of funds from the federal government. In reports filed with the federal government early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Auburn reported revenue losses of almost $2.9 million, while Cayuga County reported $8.1 million in revenue losses, according to The Citizen.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
OUR FINGER LAKES HISTORY: Finger Lakes Freedom Seekers (podcast)

In this edition of Our Finger Lakes History, Seneca County Historian Walter Gable talks about Freedom Seekers. In the program, focusing specifically on Freedom Seekers who settled in the Finger Lakes before the Civil War, learn about the plights of certain Freedom Seekers in the Finger Lakes and why they settled in the region rather than travel north to live in Canada.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
