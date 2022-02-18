Harper Creek sweeps Pennfield to become 'city champs'

There is no longer the traditional All-City Tournament in boys basketball like there used to be.

But over the span of the season, Harper Creek has now beaten all the city teams on its schedule after the Beavers defeated Pennfield, 63-51, in Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball action at Pennfield on Friday.

Here are five takeaways from Friday's game:

City Champs

With the win, Harper Creek is perfect against city teams this year, having already beaten Lakeview, Battle Creek Central, and now Pennfield for a second time (Harper Creek didn't play traditional city foe St. Philip this year.)

So the Beavers have secured the mythical city title, a rarity at the school.

"This feels great, we're city champs," said Harper Creek senior Chris Castle. "Being No. 1 in the city, I am going to remember that forever."

3 & D

Harper Creek used a combination of good 3-point shooting and outstanding defense to beat Pennfield.

The Beavers were able to get off to a fast start and led 13-4 with 2:52 left in the first quarter, thanks to four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game, two by senior Zane Bowling.

Pennfield was still within striking distance much of the contest, climbing back to within a basket at 15-13 to end the first quarter.

Harper Creek was back up 30-21 by halftime, and key triples throughout kept the Panthers at a distance — including a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter by the Beavers' Andruw Chantrenne to make it 48-37.

Along with that, Harper Creek deployed a defense that was designed to take away Pennfield's top two scorers — Luke Davis and Aiden Burns. Both Panthers got their points, but they had to work hard for them, with Davis leading Pennfield with 21 and Burns adding 16.

"That fast start was important, made a couple of quick 3s, got on top and that set the tone," said Harper Creek coach Matt Bowling. "Then, when they made their run, we just had to weather the storm and keep playing and that's what we did.

"Our defense was big, I thought. They are as good as those two guys (Davis and Burns) will take them. You don't ever stop them, you just try to make it as difficult as you can on them and I think we did a good job of that."

Beyond the 16 points from Castle, Harper Creek got balanced scoring throughout the roster with Bowling and Dashawn Leslie-Tinsley each adding nine points.

Conference Race

With the win, Harper Creek can consider itself still in the conference race in the Interstate 8. With two games left in league play, the Beavers (13-4 overall) are now 9-3 and two games behind league-leader Marshall. With the loss, Pennfield (11-5) falls out of contention at 8-4 and will focus on districts.

What’s Next

Pennfield is in the middle of a brutal stretch of games. The Panthers went on the road to face league-leading Marshall on Tuesday, before hosting city rival and league contender Harper Creek on Friday. There is no break for Pennfield as it will now go on the road again to see a Coldwater team, that is in second place in the I-8.

Harper Creek also gets another chance at Coldwater next Friday after the Beavers suffered their most one-sided loss of the year against the Cardinals, 80-61, in January.

What They Said….

Harper Creek coach Matt Bowling , “It was nice to sweep the city. That was our big goal. That was the big thing tonight. It's not real easy, and it's not something that is accomplished very often, so you enjoy it when it happens.”

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Harper Creek sweeps Pennfield to become 'city champs'