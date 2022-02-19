ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Co-defendant in Justin Sawyer fatal shooting enters guilty plea deal, will testify in court against others

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfPtq_0eJ4wEwj00

One of three co-defendants charged in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of Justin Sawyer entered a guilty plea Friday afternoon.

Marquell Sims, 22, of Oak Grove, was seen in Christian County Court via a Zoom call from the jail. He appeared before Judge John Atkins.

Sims, along with two others, were arrested in January 2021 in Oak Grove in connection with the disappearance of Sawyer, 20. He went missing Dec. 17, 2020.

Sawyer's charred body was found in Northeast Clarksville last March.

Justin Sawyer, one year later: Georgia mom creates organization in Clarksville son's honor

Under the terms of Sims' plea agreement, he will plead guilty to facilitation of kidnapping with serious physical injury, facilitation to robbery first degree and facilitation of assault first degree, according to attorney Richard Boling.

The plea agreement also says that Sims will testify in any of his co-defendants' jury trials, Boling said.

Sims was initially released from the Christian County jail with an ankle monitor in April 2021. He failed to appear in traffic court last summer, first in August and then September, according to jail officials.

Sims was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault and has been held at the jail ever since.

During the Friday proceedings, Atkins said Sims would be released with an ankle monitor until his sentencing hearing on March 16. He is not to travel outside of Montgomery County or Christian County, Kentucky, the judge said.

Sims is being represented by attorney Michael Thompson.

Justin Sawyers: The search continue as family pleads with parents of alleged co-conspirator

Sims, Dawuan T. Davis, of Clarksville, and Gene “Doug” Henry, of Oak Grove, were all charged in connection with Sawyer's death.

Last October, Henry was the first co-defendant to reach a plea deal in the case. He pleaded guilty in October to abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Christian County.

Davis, who is currently in jail, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping with serious physical injury and assault. He was due in Christian County Court for trial next week, but the trial was postponed and a date has not yet been announced.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

President Biden is delivering an update on Ukraine Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. and its allies pledge new sanctions over Russia's latest aggression against its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions, a move announced after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Grove, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Christian County, KY
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual appointments after positive COVID-19 test

Officials close to Queen Elizabeth II announced on Tuesday that she had canceled her virtual appointments for the day as she deals with "mild" COVID-19 symptoms. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sawyer
CBS News

Oil prices near $100 a barrel and stocks sink as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices —...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

630
Followers
313
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy