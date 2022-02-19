21 year old arrested more than 6 months after east Austin homicide
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21 year old was arrested in south Austin Friday in connection with an August 2021 homicide, according to U.S. Marshals.
Jaylon Miller, 21, is accused of shooting and killing James Burrows, 63.PAST STORY: Man killed in Austin’s 49th homicide of 2021 identified, city surpasses 2020 total
Burrows was found shot, lying in a parking lot off East 38 1/2 Street in east Austin in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2021. The Austin Police Department said at the time the medical examiner found he died from gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.
Miller was found and arrested in the 5800 block of South Congress Avenue Friday, U.S. Marshals said. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2022?
U.S. Marshals said Miller is one of four murder suspects to be arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in a five-day span (Feb. 14-18). Below is a list of the other arrests.
- Joshua McKinley – arrested Feb. 14
- Matthew Moreno – arrested Feb. 14
- Antonio McCullen – arrested Feb. 15
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 6