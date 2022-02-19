ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Mixed team parallel event delayed due to high winds

By Metro US
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYANQING, China (Reuters) -High winds forced organisers to delay the start of...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Friedrich caps off German sliding gold rush with four-man crown

YANQING, China (Reuters) -Francesco Friedrich’s crew capped off an extraordinary showing of German sliding prowess this Winter Olympics by thundering to gold in the four-man event on Sunday, further elevating his position in the pantheon of the sport’s all-time greats. Germany has always been strong in bobsleigh. But...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Olympics#Beijing#Yanqing#Reuters
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

Austria to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions by March 5, including scrapping an earlier closing time of midnight for bars and restaurants and allowing night clubs to reopen, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. Having recently announced that unvaccinated people would be allowed to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Omicron surge was more deadly in Japan after booster delay, critics say

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese government delay in rolling out COVID-19 booster shots left it more vulnerable than other rich countries when the Omicron variant brought a surge of deaths, say experts, local governments and a former vaccine czar. The issue could mean political trouble for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Profit dips for Australia’s Wesfarmers after perfect pandemic storm

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said first-half profit slumped and cut its dividend after most of its businesses were hit by successive COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain upheaval, sending its shares sharply lower. Normally seen by investors as a strategic advantage, the conglomerate’s diversified interests proved a weakness...
BUSINESS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Spanish figure skater Barquero tests positive for banned substance

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday. The ITA said Barquero returned an adverse analytical finding for a metabolite of Clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy