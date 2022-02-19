ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What the papers say – February 19

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Luqr_0eJ4sIcT00

The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers.

The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds.

The Guardian carries the death toll on its front page while The Daily Telegraph outlines the “chaos” of Storm Eunice in what The Times calls a “Day of Destruction”.

The Daily Mirror calls it “Carnage” and the Daily Express says the “killer storm” will result in a £500 million clean-up bill.

Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Ukraine is responsible for escalations in tensions is front page of the FT Weekend.

MI5 boss Ken McCallum tells the Daily Mail we need to “fight to keep our way of life” .

And The Independent says lifting Covid restrictions risks an 80% rise in cases.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia sanctions don’t go nearly far enough, says Sturgeon

Sanctions on five Russian banks and three businessmen imposed by the UK Government don’t go far enough, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The Prime Minister announced on Tuesday the measures would be put in place as a result of Russian sending troops into the Donbas region of Ukraine under the guise of “peacekeepers”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Star#Front Page#Extreme Weather#The Daily Telegraph#Times#The Daily Express#The Daily Mail#The Independent#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

The White House has begun referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term – a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the US levying severe sanctions against Moscow. Several European leaders said...
POTUS
newschain

Ukraine-Russia: What to know in the escalating crisis

World leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as he heightened fears of war with legislation that would allow the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders condemned Mr Putin’s recognition...
POLITICS
newschain

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC for Global

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the BBC to join media group Global. They will front a new podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC, and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website. Maitlis joined the BBC in 2001 and...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance said. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a...
POLITICS
newschain

Putin asks parliament for permission to use force outside Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the country’s parliament for permission to use military force outside the country. Mr Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would formalise a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence.
POLITICS
newschain

We need a win to lift our confidence, says Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira has warned Crystal Palace they need to start winning games once again if they want to avoid being dragged into the scrap for Premier League survival. The Eagles head for relegation-threatened Watford on Wednesday evening without a victory in their last six league games, a run which, coupled with Newcastle’s resurgence in particular, has seen the chasing pack close the gap to extend the field for what at one point looked like a four-horse race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy