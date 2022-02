Big E's first two months of 2022 have been rough. He lost the WWE Championship on New Year's Day during the Day 1 pay-per-view, never got a rematch with Brock Lesnar for the title and was quietly moved back to the SmackDown roster in order to start teaming with The New Day again. And while the New Day reunion is something fans have wanted for quite some time, E's lackluster departure from the main event scene has been met with outrage from both fans online and (reportedly) from wrestlers within the WWE locker room. E discussed all of that in a new interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy this week.

