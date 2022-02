Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them. • Bozeman Gallatin 70, Great Falls CMR 49: Quinn Clark had a big day with 22 points and Eli Hunter was an able sidekick with 14 as the Raptors built a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to trounce the Rustlers. Rylan Schepp added 10 and Garrett Dahlke eight for Gallatin, which led 39-22 at intermission. Raef Newbrough scored 12 and Gavin Grosenick eight for CMR.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO