Los Angeles, CA

This James Bond actor designed a special California license plate

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former James Bond actor had a hand in designing a colorful California license plate.

In 2012, the state officially unveiled its ‘pet lover’s license plate’ at a Petco in Los Angeles. While the majority of the plate’s color scheme is based on the standard California design – the image of a purple dog and cat in sunglasses is an original artwork by Pierce Brosnan, the Irish-born actor who played the fictional British secret agent James Bond between 1995 and 2002.

The artwork itself features two of the animals adopted by Pierce Brosnan – Shilo the dog and Angel Baby the cat.

The fees collected from ordering the pet lover’s license plate from the DMV help provide funding for no-or-low-cost spay and neutering programs all over California. The money is first sent to the California Department of Food and Agriculture to be then awarded on a grant basis to animal control units or nonprofit shelters that offer animal spay and neutering services.

In 2021, the program awarded $330,000 across eight projects to help stop pet overpopulation. This year, there is up to $488,000 available in funding.

If you are interested in supporting the cause, the pet lover’s license plate can be ordered from the DMV online .

