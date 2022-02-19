Getting qualified tax help

According to WGME 13, about 90,000 Mainers are going to be receiving a utility bill credit that is intended to offset the last three months of increased rates. The Office of the Public Advocate and the Governor’s Energy Office had previously submitted a petition to offer a one time bill credit to roughly 90,000 Mainers that had been affected by the standard offer rate increases that were approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

