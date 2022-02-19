ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Getting qualified tax help

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never to early to start organizing your documents and receipts for this year’s taxes....

WEHT/WTVW

Illinois offers program to help seniors with taxes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Some senior Illinoisans may get some tax relief. On February 14, the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) brought attention to the Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Program, which allows eligible seniors to defer all or part of their property taxes and special assessment payments on their principal residences. Seniors needing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Get a faster tax refund with these tips

As you prepare to file your 2021 Idaho income tax return, the Idaho State Tax Commission offers the following tips to help you get your refund faster.  The post Get a faster tax refund with these tips appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
92 Moose

90,000 Mainers Are Getting an Electric Bill Credit: Here’s Who Qualifies

According to WGME 13, about 90,000 Mainers are going to be receiving a utility bill credit that is intended to offset the last three months of increased rates. The Office of the Public Advocate and the Governor’s Energy Office had previously submitted a petition to offer a one time bill credit to roughly 90,000 Mainers that had been affected by the standard offer rate increases that were approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
MAINE STATE
NBC News

White House: File your taxes to get full child tax credit

The Biden administration is kicking off an outreach campaign to get millions of families to file their taxes so they can receive the second half of payments from the expanded child tax credit. Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House senior adviser Gene Sperling are hosting...
INCOME TAX
Bakersfield Californian

Paralyzed with the prospect of tax preparation? Free help is available

Weedpatch resident Hector Macias never looks forward to tax season. Who does?. But as April 15 creeps closer, the maintenance worker at a local distribution center is already feeling more relaxed. "I just had my taxes done — for free," he said. "I'm getting a refund." Macias and other...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

File taxes for free with help from United Way Tax Prep

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County residents are eligible to file their taxes online for free through United Way California Capital Region’s Free Tax Prep program through April 18. Households across the region that earned less than $65,000 in 2021 can file for free and receive up to $8,000...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Motley Fool

How Seniors Can Get Free Tax Help Through AARP

Seniors can get free tax help and utilize free tax-filing services through the AARP Foundation. Seniors can take advantage of free tax help. The AARP Foundation offers tax guidance and tax-filing services for free. Seniors can get help both in person and virtually. If you're a senior who has yet...
INCOME TAX
NBC4 Columbus

Maximizing your retirement wealth

Sponsored content by Golden Reserve LLC. Paying fees is one of those unavoidable facts of life…that includes fees associated with retirement investing. Pat Schmidt with Golden Reserve helps understand the fees associated with retirement investing and financial advising so you can maximize your retirement wealth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KPVI Newschannel 6

County hopes tax initiative will help smaller towns

GREEN RIVER – County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld discussed the special purpose tax at Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting and how a Colorado firm will help in engaging and communicating with voters in Sweetwater County. Recently, Sweetwater County retained the firm, Turn Corps to reintroduce the special purpose...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Tax Credits Could Help You Get a Larger Tax Refund in 2022

In 2022, many tax filers will be pleasantly surprised to find that their tax refunds will be higher than they were in 2021. While some people will be collecting new or enhanced credits that were approved by the government, others may be eligible to receive tax credits they once weren't eligible to claim.
INCOME TAX
WEHT/WTVW

Free tax prep for qualified Illinois residents

CHICAGO (WEHT) – Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2021 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across the State of Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program and Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Williamson Source

As Tax Season Gets Underway, Be Aware of Tax Scams

As a new tax season begins, keep in mind scammers will be revving up their efforts to steal YOUR money. The scams come in different forms: phishing emails, harassing phone calls, and tax return identity theft. Here are some steps to help keep your identity and money safe:. File taxes...
INCOME TAX

