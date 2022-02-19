ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Unavailable Friday

 3 days ago

Patrick (upper body) will not suit up Friday against the Kings, David...

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Posts assist

Roy logged an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Roy notched an assist on Chandler Stephenson's empty-netter. The helper snapped Roy's four-game point drought. Even with Jack Eichel in the fold, Roy has maintained his place as the Golden Knights' third-line center. The 25-year-old has 23 points, 95 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 47 contests.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Manages helper in win

Pietrangelo logged an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Pietrangelo helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in the first period, which held up as the game-winning goal. Since his last multi-point game, Pietrangelo has just one goal and one assist in 11 outings. Despite the downturn in offense, the 32-year-old defenseman remains a solid option in fantasy. He's at 28 points, 134 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and 34 PIM through 49 contests.
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Logs helper in win

Howden produced an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights' fourth line got the offense going Sunday, with Howden setting up Keegan Kolesar at 10:14 of the first period. The 23-year-old Howden entered Sunday on a three-game point drought, but he had enjoyed a five-game, seven-point streak prior to that. He's up to 18 points, 34 shots on net 45 hits and a plus-7 rating in 38 appearances.
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Remains out Sunday

Lehner (upper body) will not suit up Sunday in San Jose, per the NHL's media site. There hasn't been much information regarding the severity of Lehner's injury and he'll miss his third straight game Sunday. Logan Thompson will start with Laurent Brossoit backing him up. Lehner's next chance to play will be Friday against the Coyotes.
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Notches opening goal

Kolesar scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Kolesar struck at 10:14 of the first period, and the Golden Knights led the rest of the way. This was his first goal in three games. The winger was a healthy scratch in Jack Eichel's first game, but Nolan Patrick's upper-body injury has allowed Kolesar to retake a spot on the fourth line. Kolesar has five goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 132 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 50 appearances this season.
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Sunday

Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. This was Pacioretty's second straight multi-point game. He's logged three goals and three assists in six February games. The winger is up to 15 tallies, 27 points, 90 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 24 contests overall in an injury-plagued campaign.
Bulls' Tristan Thompson: Officially joins Chicago

Thompson signed a one-year contract with the Bulls on Saturday. Chicago waived forward Alfonzo McKinnie in a corresponding move to open up a roster spot for Thompson. The 30-year-old is expected to settle in as the top backup to center Nikola Vucevic, a role that will likely afford Thompson around 10-to-15 minutes per game.
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for All-Star Game

Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
