Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Unavailable Friday

Kolesar scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Kolesar struck at 10:14 of the first period, and the Golden Knights led the rest of the way. This was his first goal in three games. The winger was a healthy scratch in Jack Eichel's first game, but Nolan Patrick's upper-body injury has allowed Kolesar to retake a spot on the fourth line. Kolesar has five goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 132 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 50 appearances this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO