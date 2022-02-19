Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Unavailable Friday

Pietrangelo logged an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Pietrangelo helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in the first period, which held up as the game-winning goal. Since his last multi-point game, Pietrangelo has just one goal and one assist in 11 outings. Despite the downturn in offense, the 32-year-old defenseman remains a solid option in fantasy. He's at 28 points, 134 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and 34 PIM through 49 contests.
