For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Although the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private companies was blocked by the Supreme Court, many states and cities are enforcing their own vaccine requirements. Workers who defy local vaccine mandates make up a tiny percentage of the overall public workforce, but that still amounts to thousands of city and state workers who will soon lose their jobs as vaccination deadlines quickly approach.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO