Dallas Bars, Clubs, Restaurants Urged To Make Women’s Safety A Priority

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nonprofit 24HourDallas is asking Dallas businesses to pledge to do everything they can to make women feel safe visiting at night.

Vice President Jasmin Brand says this is a vital part of creating a robust nighttime economy.

“You can’t talk about a robust nighttime economy without addressing women’s safety,” she said. “It’s so important, I know for me as a woman who goes out to eat and travels around the city, to feel safe.”

It’s what led the organization Women’s Nighttime Safety Charter, which asks businesses to sign a pledge vowing to:

Identify someone who will champion the safety of those women who patronize or work at our establishment at night.

Emphasize to our staff and customers (through our policies and communications) that we take seriously the safety of women at our establishment at night.

Train our staff to believe any woman who claims to have been harassed verbally, physically or sexually in our establishment and to record all such incidents.

Recognize when a woman is binge drinking, or has had her drink spiked, and take steps to ensure her safety.

Ensure all women we employ, either directly or through a subcontractor, are working by choice and not as forced labor.

Participate in some women’s-safety program, like those offered by the Hospitality Coalition Against Domestic Violence or Ask for Angela.

Apply for 24HourDallas’ 2023 Copper Star certification program, where achieving the benchmarks above can lead to an honored accreditation.

“We know that this can be challenging even talking about this so we want make it that you sign the pledge,” Brand said.

“You know there’s a lot of neighborhoods out there that I think have become less than safe..” Civil Pour Owner Chad Montgomery said. “I think there’s no downside to it whatsoever.”

His North Dallas coffee house and bar is one of the first to get on board.

“I think it is something that we all need to be committing to,” he said. “We are small business owners and everybody can get involved in something like this. It’s a win-win for the community, the city and women all over Dallas.”

“If I hear about a restaurant that signed the pledge I immediately start to think differently about that restaurant and business.. that my concerns might be heard,” Brand said. “I think once women hear about it they’re going to get really excited about it.”

Next month the nonprofit is hosting a women’s night out event that in part will promote the charter.

It’s free to attend.

For more information, click here .

