Hotel review: De Vere Beaumont Estate

Craig Sherborne never strays too far from home. He prefers plumbing the murky depths of those closest to him, sifting their grit (and his own) for kernels of meaning, upturning stones to glean what unsightly realities lie beneath. The novelist–poet–journalist–playwright is perhaps best known for his critically regarded memoirs Hoi Polloi and Muck, darkly comic renderings of a turbulent childhood in New Zealand with two flawed, idiosyncratic parents: his glamour-puss mother, whom he introduces as “Heels” (she liked shoes), and his gambling, racehorse-owning father, “Winks” (self-explanatory). “Heels” was particularly memorable: a butcher’s daughter obsessed with class, described in Muck as “a bundle of airs and prejudice, strut and flutter, lipstick and hairspray”.
Comments / 0