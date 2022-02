Matt Allan should be knocking on the major league door right now. The New York Mets third round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Allan was considered to be the top high school arm in that year’s class, dropping only because of his asking price and a strong commitment to the University of Florida. Nonetheless, the Mets took a chance on the young righthander and were able to bring him into their system.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO