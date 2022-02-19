ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Steps to Creating a Profitable Business Idea

By Alexander Zheltov
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of startups are closed in the first year, and half of them within the first five years. CBInsights reports 35% of startups fail because of a lack of market demand, among others failure reasons — cash flow problems, getting outcompeted, a flawed business...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Zions Has Turned Its Business Around To Profitability

Regional bank, Zions, has turned its business around, improving its profitability, returns and efficiency in the last few years. Zions Bancorporation, NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is a regional bank with over $92 billion in total assets. Whereas banks are often criticised for poor growth and returns, Zions has been able to grow its assets and improve its profitability to get to industry beating numbers. The company has invested in technology to bring down its cost, make its transactions faster, and improve profitability. The bank has gone from being one of the country’s least efficient banks, to having an industry-beating efficiency ratio. Zions remains cheap relative to the market, at a time in which economic conditions for improved profitability are better than they have been for over a decade.
MARKETS
NewsTimes

Why Staying Grounded as a Founder is More Important Than Raising Capital

I'm the founder of a social impact startup. No, you won't find me on a 30 Under 30 list. You also won't find any articles about our software on Techcrunch — even though we've invented two natural language processing algorithms and have nearly $2 million in booked annual recurring revenue. We work with more than two dozen major institutions (Fortune 500s, international nonprofits and major state agencies). We have raised nearly $1 million in capital, and we are thriving as a startup. And this is not because we are experiencing product market fit.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

6 Steps To Creating a Successful Financial Plan for Yourself

The structure is necessary for success, and solid plans allow you to determine your priorities, organize yourself more efficiently, and easily track the progress you’ve made thus far. This is especially true when it comes to personal finances, as good planning could truly make or break your future. As long as your financial plan is smart, you will be able to save some necessary cash, afford the things you truly want and achieve important long-term goals. From evaluating your income to retirement savings, here are some of the most crucial steps you need to take when creating a solid personal financial plan for a more secure future:
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsTimes

How to Find Purpose in Your Business Projects

Does a business project need a purpose? Throughout history, there are examples of projects that seemingly held no purpose when initially conceived. Yet, they became wildly successful after they were implemented. From famous buildings to technological innovations, many projects had proven their usefulness over the years. Even when it wasn't apparent what that would be at the time of their conception. Does this mean that a business project should have a purpose when initially conceived? Or does it suggest that good business projects eventually find their place in the world? Considering a goal for a project relies on what the project will ultimately be used for.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Idea#Market Competition#Price Analysis#Market Research
Norristown Times Herald

Local Business Keeps In Step With The Times

A generation or two ago, before we became such a disposable society, when things broke down or wore out, people would most likely let their fingers walk through the Yellow Pages and scroll through to the letter “R”. That is “R” for “Repairs.” Whatever it was…a washing machine,...
ECONOMY
HeySoCal

6 Steps to Creating an Effective Customer Survey

Do you know how your customers are really feeling? No matter your industry, you will benefit from paying attention to real customer feedback regarding your services. Launching a customer survey campaign is a streamlined and efficient process that allows you to mass-collect data and quickly generate the answers you need to keep your business running smoothly. If you are unsure where to start, use these six steps to develop an effective customer survey for your brand.
ECONOMY
HeySoCal

Steps to create a charitable giving strategy

If charitable giving is an important part of your budget, it’s good to occasionally take a step back and reevaluate your giving strategy. Doing so can help ensure your money is used efficiently and effectively by the organizations you choose to support. Here are some steps to get you started:
ARCADIA, CA
Laredo Morning Times

The 6-Step Process to Creating Engaging Content

Influencer marketing is everywhere. If you have been following influencer marketing since its inception about 15 years ago (yes, before Instagram even existed), which started with paid blog posts and sponsored tweets, one word has been at the center of the industry: authenticity. The success of an influencer marketing campaign...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsTimes

Your Step-By-Step Guide to Attending a Franchise Trade Show

With several thousand different franchise concepts on the market today, wading into the wide range of concepts and business models can seem like an overwhelming task ⁠— especially for first-time buyers. To get started, you could begin your own internet research and/or seek the counsel of a qualified franchise broker to help navigate the process.
INDUSTRY
HeySoCal

How to Create a More Sustainable Business

One out of three consumers reports that they prefer eco-friendly brands and options. Increasingly environmentally conscious businesses are among the 2022 trends for local retail. With this shift comes a renewed effort towards long-term sustainability and the integration of reusable resources in businesses across the country. Going green is a noble endeavor for the aspiring sustainable business and does not happen overnight. This arduous process also looks different for every brand and business module, so it is essential to stay open-minded.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

How to Make the Most of Crowdfunding on the Blockchain

Since its invention and introduction for public use, the internet has been one of the most popular technological innovations. Starting from 140 million users in 1998, more users poured in at 63% annually. In 2021, the number of blockchain wallets reached the same milestone — 140 million — and Bitcoin had an annual growth rate of 113%. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies also reached $2 trillion in April 2021, becoming the fastest-growing asset class of the last decade.
MARKETS
NewsTimes

Entrepreneur Gears Up for 2022 IFA Convention

Entrepreneur Magazine is proud to be a sponsor of the 62nd annual IFA Convention, which begins later this month on Friday, February 25 and concludes on Tuesday, March 1. This year’s event marks the first time in three years that a national or international IFA meeting will be taking place in person — as the past two years dictated virtual attendance only. As many as 4,000 attendees are expected to descend on San Diego, where the five-day event is scheduled to take place at the San Diego Convention Center, located in the picturesque Marina District.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 4.14% to $821.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,381.52 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $421.96 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
WWD

L’Oréal Files Trademarks for ‘Virtual Cosmetics’

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal’s plans for the metaverse and NFTs apparently go beyond mere branding: According to a raft of recent trademark filings that recently came to light, the global beauty company envisions an array of virtual cosmetics and other digital goods marching out from across its portfolio of brands. Seventeen applications filed between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 from Kiehl’s, Maybelline, Pureology, Urban Decay, Redken, Matrix and others moved to protect an intriguing lineup of items, from “virtual perfumery” to hair care and styling for avatars and gaming environments. The details varied based on the brand,...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Village Business Ideas That You Can Convert into Ventures

Starting a business is a big endeavour in and of itself, and developing that business to make it sustainable and lucrative requires a significant amount of effort and time. It's nearly like raising a child from infancy to adulthood. As if this wasn't difficult enough, it's a massive hurdle to...
AGRICULTURE
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy