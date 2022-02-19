ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Prevent heart disease in the month of love

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many of you have made heart-healthy changes to your diet or...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
BRISTOL, CT
Kait 8

Heart Awareness Month: 50,000 Black women die from heart disease yearly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every 36 seconds a person dies from heart disease in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Rajesh Kabra is a Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Methodist Healthcare that treats patients with heart disease daily. “For the last two years our headlines have been dominated...
MEMPHIS, TN
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

A new link between cataract surgery and dementia.

Sponsored content by Columbus Laser and Cataract Center. Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer the affects of dementia, for which there no effective treatment. So reducing the risk or delaying its onset is increasingly important. Dr. Aaron Weber explains the link between cataract surgery and dementia alongside a method that may reduce the diseases onset.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everyday Life#Mount Carmel How
Anniston Star

HEART TO HEART: February is Heart Health Month

Last Friday was National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to women’s heart health. Even though Lynn Rice admits to forgetting to wear red that day, she is passionate about encouraging other women to pay attention to their heart health. — Lynn Rice. As a member of the Board...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
30Seconds

American Heart Month: My Hope for the Future & What I Learned From Losing My Mom to Heart Disease

February is American Heart Month, which is awareness dedicated to heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths. We have all heard of the most common ways to live a healthy lifestyle and prevent heart disease, which include, managing stress, quitting smoking (if you are a smoker), regular exercise and annual visits to the doctor for checkups and a low-salt diet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Elkhart Truth

Gene Editing on Ticks Promises Insights Into Disease Prevention

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists who conducted the first gene editing in ticks say this line of research could lead to new ways to reduce tick-borne diseases in humans. Ticks can transmit a wide number of diseases to people -- including Lyme disease, babesiosis and Rocky Mountain...
SCIENCE
WCTV

Marking American Heart Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - February marks American Heart Month and Friday staff at Capital RRegional Medical Center honored the month by dressing in red. Despite COVID-19 heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men and women in the u.s, according to the CDC. Interventional Cardiologist, Cary Dellock wants...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

5 Tips for catching some zzz’s

It’s no surprise to hear that one in four people are not getting enough quality sleep. While many of us may be our own worst enemy, there are things we can do to make the most of our down time. The Better Sleep Council is here to give you five easy tips to help you snooze thought the night.
HEALTH
WLFI.com

The risk of strokes due to heart disease

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Our heart month series continues with a look at the correlation between heart disease and strokes. Strokes can happen at any age. However, chances increase as you age. Underlying conditions like heart disease can increase the risk even more. Franciscan Physician Network Cardiac Electrophysiologist Asem...
LAFAYETTE, IN
KITV.com

Heart Health Month highlights the impacts of heart disease in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU (KITV4) – February is Heart Health Month; a time of year when that focuses on preventing cardiovascular disease. Heart health is an especially important topic in Hawaiʻi, as, according to the Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the state. Dr. Linda...
HAWAII STATE
Fstoppers

Signs of Liver Damaged That Show You Need to Visit a Doctor ASAP

The liver is a super important organ that is responsible for many functions in our bodies — it can be fatal if it fails. Currently, an estimated 5.5 million Americans suffer from chronic liver disease or cirrhosis. So it’s important to know the signs of liver damage to warn you of something serious.
YOGA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy