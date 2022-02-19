Prevent heart disease in the month of love

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every 36 seconds a person dies from heart disease in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Rajesh Kabra is a Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Methodist Healthcare that treats patients with heart disease daily. “For the last two years our headlines have been dominated...
A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
Sponsored content by Columbus Laser and Cataract Center. Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer the affects of dementia, for which there no effective treatment. So reducing the risk or delaying its onset is increasingly important. Dr. Aaron Weber explains the link between cataract surgery and dementia alongside a method that may reduce the diseases onset.
A report was published in The Lancet on November 9, 2020, explaining that 18% of people who had COVID-19 developed a mental health issue within three months of their diagnosis. COVID patients twice as likely to develop mental health issues. Researchers from the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health...
TEXAS, USA — February is known for being the month of love, but it’s also American Heart Month, a time where heart health is addressed by healthcare professionals. Some heart issues that plague the nation include hypertension (high blood pressure), heart disease and stroke. American Heart Association Regional...
Last Friday was National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to women’s heart health. Even though Lynn Rice admits to forgetting to wear red that day, she is passionate about encouraging other women to pay attention to their heart health. — Lynn Rice. As a member of the Board...
February is American Heart Month, which is awareness dedicated to heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths. We have all heard of the most common ways to live a healthy lifestyle and prevent heart disease, which include, managing stress, quitting smoking (if you are a smoker), regular exercise and annual visits to the doctor for checkups and a low-salt diet.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists who conducted the first gene editing in ticks say this line of research could lead to new ways to reduce tick-borne diseases in humans. Ticks can transmit a wide number of diseases to people -- including Lyme disease, babesiosis and Rocky Mountain...
A new study found that even people with high genetic risk factors for heart disease can lower their risk of actually developing a heart condition by making lifestyle changes. Researchers found that lifestyle changes can go a long way toward lowering risk. The American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 guidelines...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - February marks American Heart Month and Friday staff at Capital RRegional Medical Center honored the month by dressing in red. Despite COVID-19 heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men and women in the u.s, according to the CDC. Interventional Cardiologist, Cary Dellock wants...
It’s no surprise to hear that one in four people are not getting enough quality sleep. While many of us may be our own worst enemy, there are things we can do to make the most of our down time. The Better Sleep Council is here to give you five easy tips to help you snooze thought the night.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Our heart month series continues with a look at the correlation between heart disease and strokes. Strokes can happen at any age. However, chances increase as you age. Underlying conditions like heart disease can increase the risk even more. Franciscan Physician Network Cardiac Electrophysiologist Asem...
HONOLULU (KITV4) – February is Heart Health Month; a time of year when that focuses on preventing cardiovascular disease. Heart health is an especially important topic in Hawaiʻi, as, according to the Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the state. Dr. Linda...
The liver is a super important organ that is responsible for many functions in our bodies — it can be fatal if it fails. Currently, an estimated 5.5 million Americans suffer from chronic liver disease or cirrhosis. So it’s important to know the signs of liver damage to warn you of something serious.
A young man in New England underwent multiple amputations after eating a leftover lo mein noodle meal and suffering from multiple organ failure. The 19-year-old man's case was documented in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021, and recently went viral after being illustrated in a fictional portrayal on YouTube.
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Feeling good! Quinton Aaron revealed his nearly 100-pound weight loss after focusing on his health to start the new year. The Blind Side actor, 37, told TMZ on Monday, February 21, that after gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic — due, in part, to eating more chocolate — he switched up his eating habits and has since gone from 559 pounds to 462.
The long-standing enigma of why so many patients suffering with high blood pressure (known as hypertension) also have diabetes (high blood sugar) has finally been cracked by an international team led by the universities of Bristol, UK, and Auckland, New Zealand. The important new discovery has shown that a small...
Comments / 0