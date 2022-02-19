Watch: Gannon University’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team hosts first home meet of the season

Gannon University’s high flying and exciting Acrobatics and Tumbling team held its first home meet of the season on Friday night.

A full house was treated to the 6th ranked Golden Knights as they took on #8 ranked Fairmont State.

Gannon entered the night with an eight-meet winning streak.

The Golden Knights have also won three consecutive home meets dating back to early 2020.

