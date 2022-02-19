ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Gannon University’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team hosts first home meet of the season

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

Gannon University’s high flying and exciting Acrobatics and Tumbling team held its first home meet of the season on Friday night.

A full house was treated to the 6th ranked Golden Knights as they took on #8 ranked Fairmont State.

Gannon entered the night with an eight-meet winning streak.

The Golden Knights have also won three consecutive home meets dating back to early 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairmont State University#Acrobatics#College#Gannon University
