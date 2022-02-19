ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fuller House’ Heads To Cable TV On GAC Family This Month

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The first linear TV airing of Full House update Fuller House will be joining GAC Family as a companion series to the original. The complete library of 75 episodes of
Fuller House will begin airing on GAC Family on Feb. 28, joining its predecessor Full House, which began airing on GAC Family earlier this month.

Fuller House earned a 2018 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program. It continues the adventures from Full House , with veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) recently widowed and living in San Francisco. D.J.’s younger sister/aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J.’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), along with Kimmy’s teenage daughter Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas).

They all move in to help take care of D.J.’s three boys — the rebellious 12-year-old Jackson (Michael Champion), 7-year-old Max (Elias Harger) and her newborn baby, Tommy Jr. (Messitt Twins).

John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis) is a producer and makes guest appearances, along with Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis), and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale).

GAC Family (formerly Great American Country) launched September 2021 under the tagline “Stories Well Told” and features family-friendly series, original holiday movies and seasonal romcoms that celebrate faith, family and country.

