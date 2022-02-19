ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Lake Tops Kingsley for Outright Conference Title in Girls Hoops

By Tyler Driesenga
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake secured the outright conference title in girls basketball with a 63-41 victory over Kingsley on Friday in girls basketball.

The Lakers entered the matchup with a 2-game lead over the Stags in conference play with just two games to go. They improve to 19-0 overall and 13-0 in conference play.

They have now won 36 straight regular season games and 27 straight conference games. They’ll look to cap off their second straight undefeated regular season with a conference matchup with Benzie Central next Friday. Kingsley will look to bounce back at Manistee on Tuesday.

