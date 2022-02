A 71-year-old woman pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car in a police pursuit.An officer on patrol attempted to stop a BMW in Stockport Road, Manchester, with emergency equipment after the vehicle was previously sighted driving at speed on the M60 at about 12.20am on Sunday.The BMW motorist carried on towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road where it collided with the victim and a 64-year-old man, who was also walking along the pavement.A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO