ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2hPq_0eJ4ih8Q00

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that spring training games won't start until at least March 5 due to the ongoing labor dispute between MLB and the players' union.

"We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of spring training games," the league said in a statement. "All 30 clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners' bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time."

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired. To this point, negotiations for a new agreement have produced little results.

The latest bargaining session between the two sides broke off after just 15 minutes Thursday, according to multiple reports. The 15-minute meeting was the sixth negotiating session on core economic issues since the lockout started.

Talks between MLB officials and the MLBPA should intensify next week as the deadline to begin the regular season on time looms. The league previously said it would prefer about four weeks of spring training, meaning camps would need to start by early March for the season to begin on schedule.

Spring training camps were scheduled to open this week, with games beginning Feb. 26. Instead, both sides will focus their energy on next week's meetings, with negotiations set for Monday.

"MLB announced today that it 'must' postpone the start of spring training games. This is false," the MLBPA said in a statement Friday. "Nothing requires the league to delay the start of spring training, much like nothing required the league's decision to implement the lockout in the first place.

"Despite these decisions by the league, players remain committed to the negotiating process."

Fans who purchased tickets to spring training games that won't be played have an option for a full refund, MLB said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘He’s going to be a star’ -- Former Yankees outfielder to join Carlos Beltran in YES Network broadcast booth

The YES Network is assembling quite the stable of former outfielders for its 2022 broadcast booth. Last month, former Yankees All Star Carlos Beltran joined the broadcast team, while YES announced on Saturday that Cameron Maybin would be doing the same. The 15-year MLB veteran outfielder announced his retirement from playing earlier this year.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party

The MLB lockout has casted a pall over baseball’s offseason. Dodgers fans would prefer to be watching their favorite players at spring training. Instead, fans are left to observe what players are doing with their extended offseason. This week, several current Dodgers attended former teammate Joc Pederson’s surprise 30th...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Dispute#Cba#Spring Training#Major League Baseball#The Players Association#Mlbpa
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Explains Why LA is a Lock for 2022 Postseason

En lieu of spring training updates, baseball fans must resort to preseason previews. The MLB lockout doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon so previews are one of the few ways to talk about actual baseball right now. During Jomboy Media's NL West conversation, Trevor Plouffe expressed his confidence in the Dodgers making the playoff for the 10th straight season.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Releases Video Revealing His Side of Story

Following the news that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer would not be facing criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, the 31-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel finally addressing the report. In the video, Bauer argues his side of the story and questions the reporting on the allegations....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as openers threatened

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue Monday: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ lead negotiator.
MLB
theScore

Report: Pham interested in Rays reunion, open to playing 1st base

Several free agents will be looking for work when MLB's lockout is over. One of them is Tommy Pham, who is interested in reuniting with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. Pham, who is reportedly open to playing first base, appeared in 184 games...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Potential Ownership Group Emerges For The Broncos

The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team. Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox sign right-hander to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox continue to make moves amid the ongoing MLB lockout. They added pitching depth on Sunday by signing right-hander Tyler Danish to a minor league contract, as reported by MLBTradeRumors.com's Tim Dierkes and confirmed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
MLB
Daily News

Manager Buck Showalter and hitting coach Eric Chavez believe universal DH fits Mets lineup better

PORT ST. LUCIE — The solution to the moving parts and unknown roles in the Mets lineup has a name: universal DH. Manager Buck Showalter and new hitting coach Eric Chavez both believe the universal designated hitter, which is expected to be included in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is an advantage for the Mets lineup. “The way [the lineup] looks like it will be, I think [the DH] will ...
MLB
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa's free agency decision looming during lockout

Once the MLB lockout is resolved, all signs point to Carlos Correa following the money. The only team Correa has ever played for, the Houston Astros, offered the 27-year-old superstar shortstop a deal worth $160 million over five years, meaning he would receive a hefty yearly salary, but not for very many years.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

MLB labor negotiations resume in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations on Monday for the first time since Major League Baseball’s lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, the...
MLB
NBC Sports

NFL plans a Monday night with two games, one on ESPN and one on ABC

The NFL is trying something different with the Monday Night Football schedule this year. On one Monday night during the 2022 season, the league will schedule one game on ESPN and one on ABC, according to Sports Business Journal. The plan is for the two games to kick off about...
NFL
NESN

MLB, MLBPA Conclude Monday's Labor Negotiations; Talks to Continue Tuesday

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have concluded Monday’s negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, with no deal being made. The two sides met twice, with talks extending into the early evening. Executive Director of the MLB...
MLB
Mother Jones

Labor Tensions Just Came for MLB Spring Training

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Since December, Major League Baseball players have been locked out of their training facilities, thanks to a disagreement between their union and team owners. With the off-season coming to an end, the dispute is now guaranteed to postpone the start of spring training—and could potentially delay Opening Day.
MLB
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
290K+
Followers
50K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy