DC Cancels Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo titles that have been mainstays of DC's Infinite Frontier initiative are about to be ending. DC's May 2022 solicitations, which were officially unveiled on Friday, revealed that Teen Titans Academy and the current run of Suicide Squad will be ending with their upcoming fifteenth issues. Teen Titans Academy writer Tim...

comicbook.com

