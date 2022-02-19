DC Cancels Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy

It looks like there might not be a second outing with The Suicide Squad after the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. *Spoilers for Episode 8 of the HBO Max series.* Once Peacemaker and his friends get done with the butterflies, Task Force X will likely never be the same. With Leota exposing all of their shady dealings in a press conference, Amanda Waller won't be getting another massive team of villains together for covert missions anymore. But, as we all know from the real world, massive figures like her rarely recede into the night without rebranding somehow. So, while there won't be a "Suicide Squad" anymore, some unforeseen figure will probably step into that void to deliver the same sort of service. (Heck, it could be Viola Davis again if things line up just right.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO