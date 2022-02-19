Frieze and Deutsche Bank Name 3rd Annual Film Award Winner

On Friday night, Frieze and Deutsche Bank announced Diante Singley as the winner of the third annual Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, with Adham Elnashai receiving the initiative’s publicly voted Audience Award. The two were honored at a ceremony inside the Frieze Los Angeles fair, which kicked off Thursday in Beverly Hills.

The Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, put on in collaboration with Endeavor Content and nonprofit Ghetto Film School, provides a platform and development program for emerging L.A.-based filmmakers. Ten filmmakers were in contention for the award, creating films under the theme of “Facing Change,” with an emphasis on using art as a vehicle of equity, education and access.

“In our 19th year as global lead partner of Frieze, it is a real honor to work with Endeavor Content and the Ghetto Film School for the third time to support emerging artists in Los Angeles, in a medium that is close to my heart,” Claudio de Sanctis, head of international private bank, CEO EMEA of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. “This year’s theme, ‘Facing Change,’ is one that every one of us can relate to and I want to send my congratulations to each and every one of this year’s fellows, who produced a selection of moving and inspiring short films of which they can all be very proud.”

Added Sharese Bullock-Bailey, chief strategy and partnership officer for Ghetto Film School, “The artist cohorts we’ve worked with thus far are extraordinary, as are their efforts in storytelling and collaboration during unprecedented times. It is no small feat to have supported 30 artists and the creation of 30 unique short films in three years, yet it has been nothing short of a success and we look forward to continuing forward with this remarkable program.”

Singley will receive a $10,000 prize for his winning film, titled Greyhound , about a young man who prepares to leave his home and community before his freshman year of college. The prize jury included de Sanctis, Bullock-Bailey, filmmaker Julius Onah, artist Kehinde Wiley and curator Christine Y. Kim.

Click here to read the full article.