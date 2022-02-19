ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Frieze and Deutsche Bank Name 3rd Annual Film Award Winner

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcdod_0eJ4ibq400

On Friday night, Frieze and Deutsche Bank announced Diante Singley as the winner of the third annual Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, with Adham Elnashai receiving the initiative’s publicly voted Audience Award. The two were honored at a ceremony inside the Frieze Los Angeles fair, which kicked off Thursday in Beverly Hills.

The Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, put on in collaboration with Endeavor Content and nonprofit  Ghetto Film School, provides a platform and development program for emerging L.A.-based filmmakers. Ten filmmakers were in contention for the award, creating films under the theme of “Facing Change,” with an emphasis on using art as a vehicle of equity, education and access.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“In our 19th year as global lead partner of Frieze, it is a real honor to work with Endeavor Content and the Ghetto Film School for the third time to support emerging artists in Los Angeles, in a medium that is close to my heart,” Claudio de Sanctis, head of international private bank, CEO EMEA of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. “This year’s theme, ‘Facing Change,’ is one that every one of us can relate to and I want to send my congratulations to each and every one of this year’s fellows, who produced a selection of moving and inspiring short films of which they can all be very proud.”

Added Sharese Bullock-Bailey, chief strategy and partnership officer for Ghetto Film School, “The artist cohorts we’ve worked with thus far are extraordinary, as are their efforts in storytelling and collaboration during unprecedented times. It is no small feat to have supported 30 artists and the creation of 30 unique short films in three years, yet it has been nothing short of a success and we look forward to continuing forward with this remarkable program.”

Singley will receive a $10,000 prize for his winning film, titled Greyhound , about a young man who prepares to leave his home and community before his freshman year of college. The prize jury included de Sanctis, Bullock-Bailey, filmmaker Julius Onah, artist Kehinde Wiley and curator Christine Y. Kim.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76

Julian Fowles, a film and television producer and Hollywood executive, died Saturday at a Miami hospital. He was 76. Fowles’ died in his sleep while recovering from a stroke, his longtime colleague and friend William Immerman told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92Donny Gerrard, "Wildflower" Singer, Dies at 75 Educated at Harvard Law School, Fowles initially became an attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, followed by serving as a contract attorney at Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox in California. Early in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola Says “Good” Studio Films ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Are From “Talented” Filmmakers, Yet Feel Similar

Francis Ford Coppola is once again offering his thoughts on Marvel while also reflecting on the modern landscape of studio films. Coppola garnered attention for his comments three years ago after coming to the defense of Martin Scorsese, who faced backlash at the time for describing Marvel films as “not cinema.” Coppola shared the same sentiments but also described the films as “despicable.” When speaking to GQ Magazine for a profile published Thursday, the director continued to share his thoughts on Marvel, arguing that instead of Hollywood having studio films, “there are Marvel pictures” now and films that are repackaged to look different but...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Eastwood Recalls “Volatile Moment” With Shia LaBeouf While Filming ‘Fury’

Scott Eastwood is looking back on a tense moment with Shia LaBeouf while filming the 2014 film Fury. In an interview with Insider, published Friday, the actor reflected on filming David Ayer’s war drama alongside LaBeouf and Brad Pitt, including a tense moment that upset LaBeouf. In the script, Eastwood’s character has a moment in which he chews tobacco and spits on a war tank. However, after the actor spit on the tank, it led to a “volatile moment” with LaBeouf in which co-star Brad Pitt had to intervene.More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Channels Modeling Days for VMan, Posing Shirtless...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Oscar Nominations By Film & Distributor

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in, and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune lead the field as the only pics to score double-digit noms. Check out the lists of Oscar nominations by film and by distributor below. Focus Features’ Belfast and Disney’s West Side Story are next with seven noms apiece, followed by Warner Bros’ King Richard with six. Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters All of those movies are up for Best Picture — a list that was expanded to a full 10 noms this year — alongside Apple Original...
MOVIES
Deadline

Robert Blalack Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Visual Effects Artist, ILM Co-Founder Was 73

Robert Blalack, a towering figure in the world of visual effects, died on Wednesday. His wife Caroline Charron-Blalack confirmed the news to Deadline. He was 73. Blalack said he specialized in “solving the Visual Effects requirements of ‘can’t be done’ Motion Picture productions.” He proved the truth of that statement on his second film project, a 1977 space opera by the name of Star Wars. At the age of 29, he designed and supervised the Star Wars VistaVision Composite Optical production pipeline, which allowed all the groundbreaking 365 VistaVision VFX shots in Star Wars. Much of what he created for the film...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

David Brenner, Oscar-Winning Film Editor for Zack Snyder and Oliver Stone, Dies at 59

David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who has worked extensively with Zack Snyder and Oliver Stone, among other filmmakers, has died. He was 59. Brenner died suddenly in his home in West Hollywood on Thursday, his wife, actress Amber Brenner, first told THR. The news was also confirmed in a GoFundMe page set up by “Avatar” producer Jon Landau, as well as in a social media post by Snyder. Amber Brenner did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Julius Onah
Person
James Corden
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles...
MOVIES
The Independent

Coppola and Scorsese’s critique of Marvel is valid – why aren’t the younger stars saying it?

In a 2002 episode of The Simpsons, an old man yelled at a cloud. Twenty years later, old men yell at Marvel. Francis Ford Coppola – who has this week described Marvel films as “prototypes made over and over and over again to look different” – certainly isn’t the first elder statesman of cinema to criticise the superhero corporation (looking at you, Martin Scorsese) and he won’t be the last. The internet outrage economy thrives on it; filmmakers in their retirement years are the only people brave enough to speak about it.Coppola’s criticism of the Marvel machine – and expensive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum in ‘Dog’: Film Review

Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s reigning hunks and such popular flicks as The Vow and Dear John, Channing Tatum actually hasn’t done all that many romantic movies in his career. His latest effort doesn’t technically alter that fact, though the actor lovingly caresses, speaks adoringly to and shares a bathtub with an equally gorgeous female co-star. That said co-star is a Belgian Malinois should in no way deter Tatum’s many fans from checking him out in his first starring role in five years. Tatum also co-directed (with his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin) this obvious passion project, inspired by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Bank Name#Frieze And#Endeavor Content#Frieze Los Angeles#The Ghetto Film School#Emea
The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart Named Honorary Chair of 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart will serve as the honorary chair of the 2022 Spirit Awards, Film Independent announced on Thursday. The actress was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Spencer. Her portrayal of Princess Diana has garnered her more than 22 critics awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterSanta Barbara Film Fest: Penelope Cruz to Receive Montecito AwardNAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige to Perform; Issa Rae, Morgan Freeman, Zendaya Among PresentersGuillermo del Toro to Receive Visual Effects Society Honor “Independent film has been a formative and vital aspect of my life since I was a child. As an insider and an...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter Wins Best Website at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter won best entertainment website at the 14th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which were handed out Thursday night in a virtual gala. Also during the ceremony, the Los Angeles Press Club honored King Richard as the recipient of its seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people. The award was voted on by the organization’s 1,000 members.More from The Hollywood ReporterMara Brock Akil, Tracy Oliver to Be Honored at Black Women Film Network Summit (Exclusive)Santa Barbara Film Fest: Penelope Cruz to Receive Montecito AwardNAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood’s Top Restaurant for Power Dining

There are dozens of L.A. restaurants that draw actors dining with agents and directors imbibing with studio executives. Only one, however, lays claim to an outdoor space where said guests also will do the electric slide, mid-meal, while belting out Luther Vandross. Such was the scene at Alta Adams a few months ago, when Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions team convened there for a night of soul food-laced revelry. A restaurant that would foster that level of comfort and joy is exactly what co-owner, chef and Watts native Keith Corbin was aiming for when he opened the West Adams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlie Day on ‘I Want You Back’ and Guillermo Del Toro’s Generosity

Charlie Day has wanted the chance to play an affable leading man in a romantic comedy for quite some time, and he finally made it happen in Jason Orley’s I Want You Back by re-teaming with a familiar collaborator. In 2011, six years after Day’s beloved TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia put him on the map, he had his breakout film role in Seth Gordon’s Horrible Bosses, which was co-produced by John Rickard. Rickard and Day quickly hit it off, and the duo would eventually collaborate on four other films, including the Amazon Studios rom-com I Want You...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Hollywood Reporter

The Weeknd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden in the Market for Art at Frieze Los Angeles

A mostly masked, Hollywood-heavy crowd showed up for the opening V.I.P. day of Frieze Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 17, as the art fair kicked off its third edition in a new, expanded space next to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Among the day one attendees were James Corden, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Pierce Brosnan with wife Keely Shaye Smith and 24-year-old son Dylan, Zachary Quinto, Amy Poehler, Bob Balaban, Jane Seymour, Matt Dillon, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, The Weeknd, Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel, IMG Media & Events’ Sam Zussman, UTA’s Peter Benedek, Pulse Music’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Six Degrees of Keith David: The Character Actor Beats Kevin Bacon at His Own Game

Even if you don’t remember his name, you’ve seen his face. More importantly, you’ve heard his voice. With his trademark baritone, Keith David is the ultimate “that guy,” the quintessential Blackfamous character actor, as effective in dramas (Greenleaf) as he is in screwball comedies (There’s Something About Mary) and animation (The Princess and the Frog). With more than 300 credits to his name, ranging from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood to Barbershop, from The Thing to SpongeBob SquarePants, the 65-year-old, Juilliard-trained performer is even better suited to the Kevin Bacon game than Kevin Bacon (103 credits as of press time). In the mid-1990s, three...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Cade on Why She Created the Black Film Archive: “How Does Blackness Exist Across Time?”

In June 2020, amid social justice protests triggered by police brutality and institutional racism in the United States, Maya Cade began compiling a list of Black films (pre-1959) that were available to watch via streaming platforms, or that had entered the public domain. The New Orleans native, who now works as an audience development strategist for Criterion Collection, decided to expand her popular Twitter thread into a fully realized “living register of Black films made from 1915 to 1979,” in an effort to preserve a grand cinematic legacy and broaden access to it. Cade launched the Black Film Archive website (blackfilmarchive.com)...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy