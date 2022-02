Bitcoin price surged above $44,500 for the first time since January 5th, as buyers seek to close out above $45K to validate a bullish trend. Bitcoin (BTC) bulls have managed to raise the price of the leading digital currency back to the $44K support level, aided by positive events. Most notable is the recent announcement by the Canadian arm of accounting giant KPMG, that it has added BTC and ETH to its corporate treasury. Also, electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc disclosed in a recently-filed 10-K that it held approximately $2 billion worth of BTC at the end of last year.

