UMD Women’s Hockey Blanks St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday, validating the declarations of family members and civil rights activists who said they had no doubt the unarmed man was chased and killed because he was Black.
The world was facing up to a new phase in the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, with Kyiv bracing for a potential conflict with Russia and the West moving to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence...
Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. would sanction Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites, as well as their family members, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to regions in eastern Ukraine, describing the developments as the start of an invasion. Biden also said that the U.S. would...
London CNN Business — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia’s huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up the case of a Colorado web designer who is opposed to creating wedding websites for same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs, in the latest clash to come before the court involving claims of religious liberty and state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
A defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights said during closing arguments Tuesday that Floyd's death was a tragedy, but not necessarily a crime. Robert Paule said officers at the scene were doing what was best for Floyd —...
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
