Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
Effective: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...4 PM today to noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Effective: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT THOUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Heavy precipitation will begin shortly and continue overnight into early Friday morning, tapering off after 6 AM. Across the Anchorage Bowl, temperatures will remain warm enough due to a increased southeasterly wind, that rain is expected for the duration; along Upper Hillside and Eagle River, a rain/snow mix will is likely for the duration. Snow may mix in with the rain early Friday morning as the precipitation comes to an end. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.
Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-22 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY .A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
Effective: 2022-02-19 04:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Pickaway; Shelby; Union GUSTY WINDS AND SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph can be expected through mid morning as a cold front moves through the region. In addition, scattered snow showers will also be possible. While any accumulations are expected to be minor, the gusty winds and cold temperatures could lead to some reduced visibilities and a few slick spots. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Effective: 2022-02-17 16:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Vinton; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Athens, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will affect portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia tonight. This will provide 1 to 2 inches of rainfall which may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-17 13:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Benton; Morgan; St. Clair; Vernon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional moderate snowfall accumulations up to 2 inches on top of previous ice accretions and snowfall from earlier today. Cold temperatures and winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to a flash freeze potential on roads. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-19 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR ELK...SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER AND CAMERON COUNTIES At 914 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Genesee to near Portland Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Port Allegany to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to north of Wilcox. State Road 120 from Ridgway to east of Driftwood. State Road 255 from north of Penfield to Johnsonburg. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Roulette, Galeton, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, Force, Benezette, Cross Fork, Harrison Valley, Crosby, East Branch Dam and Hicks Run. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-16 13:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the plains. Southwest 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-20 14:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the valleys and 10 to 14 inches over mountain passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2022-02-19 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Windsor Briefly heavy snow will impact portions of Caledonia, eastern Orange, northeastern Orleans, Essex, northeastern Windsor and northeastern Washington Counties through 430 PM EST At 341 PM EST, areas of moderate to briefly heavy snow were reported along a line extending from near Westmore to Thetford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Island Pond, Lyndon, Derby Center, Charleston, Bradford, Thetford Hill State Park, Brunswick, Burke, Thetford, Averill, Newark, Fairlee, Canaan, West Burke Village, Ryegate, Morgan, Ferdinand, Granby and Kirby. This includes the following highways Interstate 91 between mile markers 81 and 121, between mile markers 123 and 154, and between mile markers 174 and 176. Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11.
Effective: 2022-02-16 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING Gusty winds combining with warming temperatures and a drier air mass will bring elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and early evening. Outdoor burning of any type is considered extremely dangerous at this time. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment or smoking in wildland areas.
