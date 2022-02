Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition. “I was sitting in class, and this girl named Dina kept making fun of me. And so I would make fun of her, and we would always be bickering at each other. So my teacher then said y’all are both so extremely annoying. You should make a movie off of this,” Hatfield said.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO