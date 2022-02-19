ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Superstar Big E To Serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s 64th Annual DAYTONA 500

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big E, one of WWE’s most versatile Superstars, has been named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 64th DAYTONA 500 this Sunday, Feb. 20. Big E will pilot the “Official” 2022 Toyota Camry DAYTONA 500 pace car, leading the 40-car field to the green flag of The Great American Race,...

