FDA warns of contaminated products from Family Dollar stores in six states including Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on February 18 that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from January 1 through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use.

According to a release from the FDA the impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.

The FDA says it is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

The release says some examples of the products include human foods like vitamins and herbal and mineral supplements and cosmetics like skincare products, baby oils lipsticks, shampoos, and baby wipes.

Some of the contaminated products also involve animal foods like kibble, pet treats, and wild bird seed, and medical devices like feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, and nasal care products.

Over-the-counter medications like pain relievers, eye drops, dental products, antacids, and other medications for both adults and children were also contaminated.

The FDA says consumers are advised not to use and to contact the company regarding impacted products.

The agency is also advising all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded.

Food in non-permeable packaging such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, according to the release.

The FDA says consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected stores.

Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products, according to the FDA.

The FDA says rodent contamination may cause salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised people.

According to the release, the FDA began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis after a consumer complaint in January 2022.

Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site and the inspection concluded on February 11, according to the release.

Conditions observed during the inspection included live and dead rodents, in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting, and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds, and bird droppings.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following fumigation at the facility in January 2022.

The FDA says the review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and September 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.