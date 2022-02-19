Man given additional one-year active prison term for concealing woman’s body in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been given an additional one-year active prison sentence for concealing a woman’s body in April 2020.

Robert Carroll has already been sentenced to a 12-year active term in prison in Norfolk relating to the same incident, the death of 45-year-old Marcia Sabrina Distaso, AKA Marcia Dumas.

On Jan. 6, Carroll pleaded guilty to concealing a body and was sentenced to five years with four suspended in York-Poquoson Circuit Court, according to online records.

In September 2021, a Norfolk judge gave him 20 years with 10 suspended for malicious wounding, five years with three suspended for concealing a body, and five years with all five suspended for strangulation.

Distaso’s body was found behind the Tabb Library in York County April 19 .

A day later, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk police announced authorities had arrested two men in connection with the unlawful disposal of Distaso’s body: Carroll and Kevin Dunn.

Dunn was charged in York County with unlawful disposal of a body. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2020 and was sentenced to three years with two years and eight months suspended.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.