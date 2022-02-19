ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘God bless’: Bank robber apologizes during Tampa theft

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKHGm_0eJ4fW3Q00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A man who robbed a Tampa, Florida bank apologized moments before he fled with a bag of cash, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said the man handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon before saying, “Quickly fill it up, quick quick quick.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OV90_0eJ4fW3Q00
    Credit: Tampa Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17v95Q_0eJ4fW3Q00
    Credit: Tampa Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FK25_0eJ4fW3Q00
    Credit: Tampa Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W8Nm_0eJ4fW3Q00
    Credit: Tampa Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBlM0_0eJ4fW3Q00
    Credit: Tampa Police Department

After the bank clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man said, “God bless” and “sorry” before fleeing the bank.

Police believe the robber is in his 30s or 40s; he was last seen wearing a face mask, blue or gray hoodie, tan pants and red shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crimestoppers at (800) 873-TIPS (8477) or a non-emergency number at (813) 231-6130.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Theft#Police#Wfla#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury hears dueling views

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Before Ahmaud Arbery was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street, the trio had expressed hostility toward Black people in text messages and social media posts riddled with racist slurs. Does that history of bigoted remarks prove that Arbery was the victim of a hate crime? A […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WLNS

Thief steals supplies from Charlotte boy scout troops

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)—For nearly two decades John Eggleston’s worked to lead boy scouts in Charlotte as a scoutmaster. “We’ve opened the opportunity for these guys to see that there is a lot more in life beyond their little town,” said Eggleston. But when he and his team, troop number 1108 showed up yesterday to meet […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Man shot by MSP trooper enters plea deal

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Grand Rapids man who was shot last year by a Michigan State Police Trooper has entered a plea in the case. During a court hearing earlier this month, 20-year-old, Tristan Stavedahl pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to WHMI. Stavedahl pleaded guilty to three counts […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Indiana man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1987 slaying

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home after a night of bowling. Patrick Wayne Gilham of South Bend was arrested Thursday in the northern Indiana city, where he is awaiting extradition to Michigan to […]
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy