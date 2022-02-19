Hillsborough deputies investigating murder in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Seffner.

According to deputies, HCSO received a 911 call about shots fired just after 3:30 p.m. Upon arriving TO the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road, they found a woman in her 60s with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to Advent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows an altercation occurred outside of a home on Black Dairy Road between two parties known to each other.

Two individuals were inside a vehicle when deputies say they were approached by the suspect, Ricky Batten, 63.

“With public safety in mind deputies immediately began searching for Batten,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our aviation team was vital in spotting him, from the air, less than 10 miles away from the scene. They directed deputies on the ground to Batten, quickly and safely.”

Batten was taken into custody near Highway 56 north of Fowler Avenue without incident. He is facing several charges, including murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.

