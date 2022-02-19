ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Rep. Liz...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

keep it right 7
1d ago

Kevin McCarthy is a Trumplikan , and knows he is going down too , that's all this is about 💯

Reply
4
Related
NBC News

Putin's Ukraine move raises new questions for Biden's presidency

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... Russia’s Putin orders troops into Ukraine. ... Germany halts approval of Nord Stream 2 pipeline. ... President Biden’s Supreme Court interviews are already underway. ... U.S. Covid hospitalizations keep declining. ... Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating is underwater. ... Kari Lake takes to the airwaves in the Arizona governor's race. ... And there’s a city council race we’re watching today in Jacksonville, Fla.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Here's how the Democratic coalition has frayed since 2020

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden agrees “in principle” to meet with Putin if Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine. ... The U.S. warns that Russia has plans to kill or detain critics and dissidents in Ukraine. ... A new poll shows that the Texas attorney general's race could be headed to a runoff. ... NBC’s Suzanne Gamboa takes a deep dive into the Texas-28 Cuellar-vs.-Cisneros race. ... And the Texas primary is just eight days away.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
NBC News

Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis

With Ohio’s first primary just months away, NBC’s Heidi Przybyla travels to the Buckeye State as the GOP led redistricting committee, led by Gov. Mike Dewine, has failed several times to produce fair redistricting maps before a court imposed deadline. And if that’s not enough. Governor Mike DeWine’s son, Justice Pat DeWine, sits on the Ohio Supreme Court and has rebuffed calls to recuse himself from ruling on this politically charged case.Feb. 21, 2022.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Feb. 20 — Sec. Blinken, Fmr Amb. Taylor, Mayor Breed

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks about possible Russian military action in Ukraine. Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from the frontlines in Ukraine. Matthew Bodner, NBC News Correspondent, reports from Moscow. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) talks about the San Francisco school board recall. Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses the situation in Ukraine. Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan and Ashley Parker join the Meet The Press roundtable.Feb. 20, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

300K+
Followers
39K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy