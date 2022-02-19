ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices wobble but remain above $90

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell three of five trading days this week, beginning with a $3.39 plunge Tuesday as prices reported their first decline in a month. Prices briefly fell below $90 Friday before rebounding to close down 69 cents at $91.07, down 2.2 percent for the week. The posted price ended the week at $87.55, according to Plains All American. (Bloomberg)

Commodity prices wobbled this week, torn between soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions that threaten supplies and the possibility Iranian barrels could be returning to the market. Still, some analysts say any pullback in prices could be temporary.

Natural gas prices had a better week, rising three of five trading days, including a 41-cent jump Wednesday. Prices dipped 5.5 cents Friday to end the week at $4.43 per Mcf, up from $4.195 at Monday's close.

Natural gas prices had a better week, rising three of five trading days, including a 41-cent jump Wednesday. Prices dipped 5.5 cents Friday to end the week at $4.43 per Mcf, up from $4.195 at Monday’s close.

Asked if he thought the Russian-Ukraine tensions were creating a price bubble, W. Bruce Bullock, Pat and Jane Bolin Endowed Director at the Maguire Energy Institute, SMU Cox School of Business, told the Reporter-Telegram by email, “If the Russians invade, we will see another 20 to 25% increase in oil and gas is likely to see a pop as well. If it is settled, prices will retreat some, but we are still in an up cycle. In 2014 we said lower for longer. Today, it’s higher for longer.”

He wrote that one major reason prices are currently higher is that the oil and gas industry has been underinvested in since 2014.

“Investor demands for dividends and cash returns from publicly traded oil and gas companies as opposed to growth in production are resulting in supply only increasing very slowly,” he explained. “The concern over carbon emissions has increased the cost of capital to the industry and generally made capital less available.”

Edward Moya, senior market analyst, the Americas at Oanda, wrote in a newsletter that oil prices reversed their downward trend Friday after reports of an explosion in the center of separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

“Oil had been pulling back over the past couple of days as energy traders took some risk off the table and over improved expectations that Iran is getting closer to reviving a nuclear deal,” he wrote.

He added, “The Ukraine situation has totally stolen all the attention away from how tight the oil market remains. As global covid cases continue to decline, crude demand should improve which means added pressure for the supply side. US oil production is struggling to increase and with OPEC+ likely to struggle hitting their quotas, that means whatever dip in crude prices we see will be temporary.”

Bloomberg reported that, even with its most recent leg higher, oil’s recent rally has shown signs of cooling. The North Sea market has seen differentials for physical barrels ease, while refining margins have come under pressure. One oil-focused exchange-traded fund saw its biggest daily withdrawal since July 2020.

Bloomberg also reported that WTI’s prompt spread--the difference between its nearest two contracts-- dropped to 86 cents, down sharply from its $2 premium earlier this week. The narrower spread signals that traders expect supplies to be somewhat less tight next month amid muted exports, according to Bloomberg. March crude futures expire on March 22

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

