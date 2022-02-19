WBU breaks ground on Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences

Wayland Baptist University officially unveiled its plans for the addition to the School of Math and Science on the Plainview campus. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald)

Wayland Baptist University officially unveiled its plans for the addition to the School of Math and Science on the Plainview campus.

During a ceremony Friday afternoon, university leaders, a few city leaders and WBU supporters and alumni gathered just outside the Moody Science Building for a groundbreaking ceremony and name reveals to celebrate the upcoming changes.

It was a particularly special day for WBU alum Dr. Kenneth Mattox, the building’s new namesake. Mattox is a 1960 graduate who went on to become a renowned surgeon after his time at university.

“I am so grateful,” Mattox said. “There are many who are worthy but none who could be more grateful for this honor. This is a highlight of my life and I am so appreciative of being part of this team that is going to launch Wayland into new and wonderful vistas that only the imagination could see.”

Dr. Mattox and his wife, June, provided the lead gift to make the addition possible.

The new 9,600 square foot building will house two lab/lecture rooms, one chemistry stock room, a chemical preparation room, collaborative areas for biology and chemistry classes, a lab dedicated to undergraduate research, three faculty offices, a large conference room/lecture space, and a large common area, noted Adam Reinhart, dean of the Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences. The building will also include an attached greenhouse facility anticipated to be approximately 1,150 square feet.

The university is working with Sandia Construction to make the plans for the new building a reality.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete some time in 2023. Claude Lusk, senior vice president of operations and student life, said the university is well aware of general supply chain issues creating delays so the timeline is tentative.

The creation of this addition is the second of three major construction projects tied to the university’s IMPACT 2020 Capital Campaign. The projects include the renovation of Gates Hall and a new state-of-the-art athletic training facility for student athletes, in addition to the Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences.

The university plans to celebrate the athletic facility, as well, sometime down the road. But on Friday, the science building and Dr. Mattox had their moment.

Another special recognition was the Mabee Foundation, which is a dedicated WBU partner.

Mike Goeke, executive director of the foundation, spoke briefly about his gratitude on behalf of the organization in being recognized with the Mabee Laboratory Sciences Building.

“We are very honored that Wayland has chosen to name this building after us and we are excited to see both the Mabee Foundation and Wayland Baptist University influence lives for many years to come,” Goeke said.

Plans for the new addition are up right inside the south entrance to the science building.