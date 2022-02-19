ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

GOP Sen. Roger Wicker announces testing positive for COVID-19 a second time

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7UhY_0eJ4cg2R00
© Greg Nash

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced on Friday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being fully vaccinated.

“Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon,” Wicker tweeted.

While the Senate is out today and next week, the Mississippi senator did participate in votes, including on Thursday.

The Mississippi Republican’s office announced in August that the senator had tested positive for the virus after experiencing mild symptoms. Less than two weeks later, he announced he had “a clean bill of health.”

Earlier this month, Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) announced that while he was asymptomatic, he had also tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) also announced earlier this month that she, too, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of recent positive tests comes as COVID-19 cases have been trending downward within the United States. A number of states have announced intentions to lift indoor mask mandates in light of declining cases or other COVID-19 metrics they are watching.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky signaled during a White House briefing on Wednesday that the agency intended to update its masking guidance, among other recommendations, in the next few weeks.

"We recognize the importance of not just cases ... but critically, medically severe disease that leads to hospitalizations. We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer," she said.

"We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen," Walensky added.

Jordain Carney contributed.

Comments / 16

Related
NebraskaTV

W.Va. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has tested positive for COVID-19. Capito is tested routinely and received a positive result on Thursday evening, according to a news release from the senator’s office. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic,” Capito said in the news release. “I have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
John Hoeven
Rock Hill Herald

‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. First, James “Les” Little has to kick COVID-19. The former truck driver from Claremont began showing flu-like symptoms on Jan. 28, and tested positive for the virus shortly afterward, according to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte. Claremont is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Catawba County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#Cdc#Gop#White House
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hill

The Hill

482K+
Followers
58K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy