Horry County, SC

11-year-old boy reported missing in Horry County found safe

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police said Saturday morning that an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

He had been last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He was considered to be in danger because of his age and overnight temperatures.

Police said Saturday morning that he had family in the Wilmington and New Hanover areas of North Carolina and could be possible headed there.

No other information was immediately available.

WBTW has removed his name and photo from this story because he is a juvenile.

