11-year-old boy reported missing in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police said Saturday morning that an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

He had been last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He was considered to be in danger because of his age and overnight temperatures.

Police said Saturday morning that he had family in the Wilmington and New Hanover areas of North Carolina and could be possible headed there.

No other information was immediately available.

WBTW has removed his name and photo from this story because he is a juvenile.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.