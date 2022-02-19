ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Veterans Affairs clinic construction continues in Stockton after delays

By Kristi Gross, Jonathan Taraya
 3 days ago

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — Construction of the new Veterans Affairs Stockton Clinic is still underway after breaking ground in November of 2019.

Once completed, the facility will provide more services to veterans and save them from having to travel to other facilities further away.

For nearly two decades, Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Tino Adame Jr. has fought to make the clinic a reality.

“It took a whole village to get this done,” Adame told FOX40. “The years of advocating, a lot of the members would tell me ‘Tino, we’re going to be dead and gone by the time this one is set.’ It’s close. Fifteen years, maybe 20, we finally got it.”

What was once an empty field is being transformed into a state-of-the art outpatient medical facility.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the clinic’s construction.

“We’re standing in front of a what’s called a community-based outpatient clinic. It’s 147,000 square feet facility. It’s five stories,” said U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Maj. Nick Yager.

Yager told FOX40 the new clinic will save many veterans from having to make the 160-mile round trip to Palo Alto for outpatient care.

“Some of the services that VA is going to provide in this facility include physical therapy, mental health, prosthetics, X-ray, in addition to a wide variety of standard outpatient services,” Yager explained.

Nearly three years after breaking ground, construction continues.

Yager said the project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, but construction encountered a number of delays including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to that, the personnel and the wildfire challenges, logistical challenges as well to supply lines, trade supply lines,” Yager explained.

As of Wednesday, work is continuing to be done inside and outside and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the project is 58% complete.

“Driving by there for so many years and seeing the empty lot. And seeing now it just like a you have your baby, and you see it grown, and you’re proud, and proud for everyone else that we all pulled together, that we didn’t give up,” Adame said.

The clinic is expected to be completed by sometime in 2023.

“I think it’s special to everybody involved,” Yager said.

Phase two of the project will also include a veteran’s care facility.

“It’ll be about 80 to 120 beds and provides essentially a nursing home capability to this site,” Yager said.

Adame said he’s looking forward to the grand opening and the generations of veterans who will have the support they need.

“It was a long time, but we know that we’re always going to be in a war and a conflict somewhere. And today’s date, we have younger members at the American Legion post, and this is for them,” Adame said.

Construction on phase two of the project is scheduled to begin sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

