All Hands Center looks back at history, excited for future

By Markeshia Jackson
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The All Hands Cultural Community Center has been a staple in the eastside community for nearly three years providing essential programs for the youth and elderly.

But the history of the facility spans back to the 1950s.

“Talking about All Hands Cultural Community Center, we can’t do that without talking about the east branch YMCA,” All Hands Cultural Center Co-Founder and President Edward G. Downing said.

It’s in the same location of the former east branch YMCA, a branch formed by nearly twenty black men in the 1950s.

OTHER NEWS: Hirschi art teacher empowers students with black art history

“We had a strong group of black men who came together and saw a need in the community for our youth,” All Hands Cultural Center Co-Founder Executive Director J.W. Harris said.

But after operating for some years the facility began to see a decline in numbers and chose to close the location.

That’s when Downing and Harris knew they had to speak up.

“When they decided to close down the Y, here at this particular location, I begged them not to because I felt that the kids still needed somewhere to go that was a safe haven,” Downing said.

So All Hands Cultural Community Center was born, and it began providing several opportunities for those in our community.

“We have the kids that come through during the summertime. they learn cosmetics the girls do, junior barbering for the boys. Academically we try to make sure that they don’t forget all that they learned during the school year by teaching them and having books,” Downing said.

“Fitness center, water aerobics, indoor soccer,” Harris said.

The Center also offers premier sewing and quilting classes and a sober living program to help those battling addiction.

“To be able to bring about things that will help with education, spirituality, economic development, community development, those are some of our main goals as far as the center is concerned,” Harris said.

OTHER NEWS: Art Alliance honors Charlye Ola Farris with exhibit

Harris and Downing know that all the great things they do inside the walls of this center will continue to play a major role in many lives.

“A lot of times doing what we do not only helps this side of the community but it helps the whole community, and I think that’s worth a lot right there,” Downing said.

Working to have an impact in the lives of future generations for years to come.

Harris and Downing say the Center will continue to grow in the future, and there’s even a gardening class coming in the Fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

