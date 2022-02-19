ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Arkansas Family Dollar facility triggers FDA contaminated products warning for 6 states

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpHaj_0eJ4cAzJ00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products from Family Dollar Stores in six states may have varying levels of contamination.

The products would have been purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee and may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The alert followed a consumer complaint, with the FDA investigating a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas in January.

Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection, which ended on February 11.

Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation in January 2022.

Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.

The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products. The alert covers FDA-regulated products .

Some of the products included are:

  • Food items (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements)
  • Cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes)
  • Animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed)
  • Medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products)
  • Over-the-counter medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children)

Consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products.

Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
West Memphis, AR
Health
State
Alabama State
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Arkansas Family Dollar#Family Dollar Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy