The Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 17-7 overall and 11-2 at home, while the Rams are 13-12 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Bonnies are on a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup, which can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

