There have been more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. On Wednesday, 10,513 cases were added — more than double the number added on Tuesday. But Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, said now is the time to be even more vigilant with restrictions and precautions. Wohl added that North Carolina has the chance to reach a record-low number of cases in the next few months.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO